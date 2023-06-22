Shop the new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

By Jeremy Chua

If you need a new pair of boots, you're in luck.

Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker has teamed up with global country superstar Chris Stapleton to launch its brand new Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection. 

Available now, the line features three different boots: The Original, Old Friend and San Antonio. Prices range from $695 to $1,195. 

Of his new collaboration, Chris shares, "Everything can be refined to an art and that's what I love about Lucchese boots — they've taken boot making and refined it to an art."

Proceeds from every Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection purchase will also benefit Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind charitable fund.

So what are you waiting for? Check out the Lucchese x Chris Stapleton collection now at lucchese.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!