Shop Lainey Wilson's Wrangler fall essentials

Lainey Wilson has teamed up with Wrangler to highlight her favorite pieces from their fall collection.



"Turn heads and capture hearts [cowboy emoji] I partnered with @wrangler to show y'all some of their new Fall styles," Lainey captions an Instagram reel showcasing her in various fashionable outfits.



"Dear Wild Horses, I see the fire in your eyes, I see how bad you want it. You know how hard it is for us. It's hard to make em listen, hard to get where you wanna go, but you have my word," Lainey narrates in the picturesque video. "I'm gonna stick with you and pull you all night if I have to, like a genuine angel did for me. Just promise – the next Wild Horse you believe in, you do the same for her."



With a "Fit for Dreamers. Made for Doers." tagline, Lainey's collection of favorites includes a floral print wanderer flare jean, denim catsuit, slim denim vest and more.



Shop the collection now at wrangler.com.

