Shop Chris Stapleton's new Filson Traveller Collection

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Chris Stapleton and Filson's new Traveller Collection is out now.

Named after Chris' award-winning debut album, the Traveller Collection comprises an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag, stowaway backpack, dopp kitt and suit cover.

"It's been an incredible process developing the 'Traveller Collection' with Filson," says Chris. "Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we've created products that I genuinely use and love."

"Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values," he adds. "It's been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all."

"The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership," shares Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson.

The Traveller Collection is available now at filson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!