Shay Mooney and wife Hannah expecting baby No. 4

Dan+Shay's Shay Mooney and his wife, Hannah Billingsley, are expanding their family.

In a joint Instagram post on Monday, the couple shared the exciting news, announcing that they're expecting their fourth child together.

Set to the song "Million Little Miracles" by Elevation Worship & Maverick City, the post features a video that begins with the couple sitting together on a couch before they are joined by their three sons, Asher, 7, Ames, 4, and Abram, 1.

Toward the end of the video, Hannah shows off a pregnancy test before the couple embraces all their kids.



"1, 2, 3, 4….," the former Miss Arkansas wrote alongside the post.

Fans, followers and country stars flocked to the comment section to congratulate the couple.



"Oh my goodness!!!! Congrats!!!" Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman wrote.

Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus commented, "Yeah buddy!!!"

The announcement comes about a year and a half after the couple welcomed their third child in January 2023.

The couple shared the news at the time in an Instagram video, in which Shay is seen singing his and Dan Smyers' song "When I Pray for You" to Abram as the newborn sleeps on his chest.

"Grateful doesn't begin to cover it," Mooney captioned the post.

On the music front, Dan + Shay's "Bigger Houses" is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.

Tickets to their Heartbreak on the Map tour are available now at danandshay.com.

