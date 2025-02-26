Shaboozey keeps the buzz going, besting a Sam Hunt record

Disney/Tanner Yeager
By Stephen Hubbard

For someone's who's "Tipsy," Shaboozey's sure got a lot of stamina.

The Virginia native's track, also known as "A Bar Song," outpaces Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" to become the longest-reigning #1 by a solo artist on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart for the week ending March 1.

Sam's smash lasted 34 weeks starting in 2017, while Shaboozey just clocked 35.

He still has a way to go to clinch the overall record, however. Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha made it 50 weeks with "Meant to Be" starting in December 2017.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!