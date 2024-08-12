Seven years later, Kassi Ashton releases "The Straw"

Kassi Ashton wrote "The Straw" seven years ago, and she's finally released it.



The pensive breakup track chronicles a woman's struggle to hang on to a frayed relationship and her eventual decision to end things because she's completely worn out.



"My back aches, my bones break/ I was the only one willing to change/ Who cares what made it heavy anyway/ The straw," Kassi sings in the chorus.



"This is the oldest song on the album," she shares in a press statement. "I was at a writing camp, and I had just broken up with my boyfriend and I hadn't seen Lori (McKenna) in a while, so I was telling her about the breakup: 'Well, the straw that broke my back was…' And she goes, 'Oh, I've always wanted to write that…' I just looked at her and started crying. I wrote it right there with Lori and Luke Laird on a baby grand."



Kassi further explains the genesis of "The Straw" in an Instagram post.



"I held onto the song knowing it would be a pillar on my debut album, but not knowing that album would take seven and a half years to come out. I don't regret a single day of the waiting, of the patience I had, holding it in my grip," she says.



"My palm is open now, tears of pain exchanged for tears of joy," Kassi continues. "I hope this song finds you wherever you need it... Here now, back then, or tomorrow."



"The Straw" previews Kassi's forthcoming debut record, Made From The Dirt, arriving Sept. 20. The 10-track project also includes "Called Crazy," which is now in the top 40 of the country charts.



Made From The Dirt is available for preorder now.

Here's the Made From The Dirt track list:

"Made from the Dirt"

"Called Crazy"

"Son Of A Gun"

"I Don't Wanna Dance"

"The Straw"

"Angels Smoke Cigarettes"

"The Stars Know"

"Drive You Out of My Mind"

"'Til The Lights Go Out"

"Juanita"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.