"See You Next Summer" speaks to Brian Kelley on a personal level

Brian Kelley's now on country radio with his first solo single, "See You Next Summer."

In a recent interview with ABC Audio, Brian shared why he wanted to record the track and why its romantic narrative hit home.

"One reason I fell in love with the song [is] it's not just the summer love song. It's [a] forever kind of a love song," Brian says. "So basically it's saying, you know, this ain't just, like, a hookup. Let's have a margarita, have a nice weekend, summer weekend, whatever. It's like, 'Yo, I want to see you next summer and every summer after that.'"

Its tale of enduring romance also struck a chord with the former Florida Georgia Line singer.

"It resonated with me because Brittney and I, we got married real quick and I saw the rest of my life and I basically was like, 'I want to see you every summer,'" recounts Brian. "I didn't say that, but I go, 'That's the rest of my life, I can't wait to start it.' And so that's why it resonated with me. Hopefully, it continues to resonate with people that hear it."

"See You Next Summer" is currently approaching the top 30 on the country charts.

