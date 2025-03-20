See how Carly Pearce checked off a big bucket list item at 'Opry 100' special

On NBC’s Opry 100 special Wednesday night, Carly Pearce sang Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” — fitting for someone who used to work at Dollywood. But backstage, she got to meet another famed female musician who was a major influence on her.

Carly posted a photo on Instagram of herself posing with Alison Krauss. "if you know me, you know meeting this woman was a bucket list moment," she captioned the post. "my dad bought tickets for my 16th birthday to see her live, I know every word to every record & when I drink a little wine.. i play every lick of every instrument on her live album."

"i fangirled so hard to my absolute favorite artist last night & she was everything i hoped she’d be," Carly added.

Alison and her band Union Station also performed during the Opry special. They just released Arcadia, their first album together since 2004.

