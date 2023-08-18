Scotty McCreery's new single, "Cab In A Solo," is "pure country"

Courtesy of Triple Tigers

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery is kicking off his next chapter of music with a new single, "Cab In A Solo."

The traditional country-leaning tune was penned by Scotty alongside Brent Anderson and Frank Rogers.

"Sitting here I can’t believe what I just saw/ A couple shadows kissing on her bedroom wall/ It’s looking like my plan didn’t work out at all/ Our break turned into broke up/ So now I’m finding out how heartbreak tastes/ With a silver oak 1998/ Drinking cab in a solo, solo in the cab of my truck," Scotty broods in the chorus over an organic production that harkens back to country music's yesteryears.

"I brought several of my writer buddies to the mountains of North Carolina for a few days to write songs, and that’s where 'Cab in a Solo' was born," shares Scotty. "This song is pure country. I’m excited to share it with everyone."

"Cab In A Solo" is the first new song Scott's dropped since his 2021 album, Same Truck, which featured the singles "Damn Strait," "It Matters To Her" and "You Time."

