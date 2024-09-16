Scotty McCreery and Callista Clark bring "Gettin' Old" to life onscreen

By Stephen Hubbard

Scotty McCreery and Callista Clark's video for "Gettin' Old" stars actress Brook Sill from Stranger Things and influencer Adrien Nunez. It also reteams Scotty with director Roman White.

"I was honored when Callista asked me to sing on 'Gettin' Old,'" Scotty says. "She wrote a great song and she's got such an amazing voice."

“I was glad to film part of the video with her," Scotty continues. "It was also nice to reunite with Roman White, as I did several videos with him earlier in my career and have always appreciated his talent.”

"Gettin' Old" is part of Callista's eight-track EP that's set to be released Nov. 1.

“I can’t thank Scotty enough for flying in on one of his days off to be with us, to Roman for his creativity and direction, and to Brook and Adrien for making the story of the song come to life,” Callista adds.

Meanwhile, Scotty's own hit, "Fall of Summer," continues its climb up the chart.

