For Scotty McCreery, 'Seasons Change' — and he couldn't be more grateful

In 2011, Scotty McCreery won season 10 of American Idol, setting the stage for him to chart hits like "I Love You This Big," "The Trouble with Girls," "See You Tonight" and "Feelin' It."

But by 2016 he'd parted ways with his label and things seemed in jeopardy. He'd still never had a #1, and his future felt uncertain.

But a new start with Triple Tigers Records and 2018's aptly titled Seasons Change would set Scotty back on course.

On Friday, the Platinum Edition of the album arrives — something he sees as a gesture of gratitude to his fans.

"Time flies, because that record for me was like a very cornerstone, big moment for my life personally, but also professionally," he tells ABC Audio. "There was a time when I wasn't sure I was gonna get music out ever again."

"This album kind of helped me get going really in a sense with 'Five More Minutes' and my first few number ones," he continues. "And we had to go through a lot to get that record out, so this is like a thank-you, you know, from me."

The new version of the record adds acoustic takes on his number ones "Five More Minutes," "This Is It" and "In Between," as well as the fan favorite "Still."

And for Scotty, the seasons do keep changing: he and his wife, Gabi McCreery, are now expecting their second baby, who'll join their 2-year-old son, Avery.

