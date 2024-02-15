Scotty McCreery locks in Opry induction date

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Scotty McCreery will officially become a Grand Ole Opry member on April 20.

The induction date announcement arrived via Scotty's Facebook, alongside a clip of Garth Brooksinvitation to Scotty in December 2023.

Scotty will be inducted by Opry member Josh Turner, whose song "Your Man" was sung by Scotty during his American Idol audition.

"It has been my longtime goal to be worthy of Opry membership," Scotty writes on Facebook. "I am overjoyed to join this prestigious family that is the heart of country music. To be invited by my hero Garth Brooks and to be inducted by another hero Josh Turner is beyond what I could have ever dreamed."

Tickets for Scotty's induction are available for purchase now at opry.com.

Scotty's currently in the top 15 of the country charts with "Cab in a Solo," the lead single from his forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

