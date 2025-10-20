Scotty McCreery turns ‘Bottle Rockets’ into Gold

Scotty McCreery’s “Bottle Rockets” (Triple Tigers)

Scotty McCreery got a little surprise after he played the Opry Friday night: a Gold plaque for his recent #1, “Bottle Rockets.”

“It was such a thrill to record a song with Hootie & The Blowfish and to see how it connected with the fans in concert, on the radio, and via streaming,” Scotty says. “Thank you to everyone who supported the song. It’s because of you that this song has gone Gold.”

Darius Rucker and his bandmates rerecorded their first hit, “Hold My Hand,” especially for “Bottle Rockets.”

Scotty’s next collaboration kicks off Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan, as he sets out on the co-headlining Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch.

