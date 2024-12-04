Saddle up for Jon Pardi's Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

Disney/Larry McCormack
By Jeremy Chua

Jon Pardi is hitting the road next year for his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour.

The 16-date trek begins April 25 in Lubbock, Texas, and will hit Tucson, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Idaho Falls and more before wrapping June 21 in Bend, Oregon. 

Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton will open for Jon on select dates.

"Have a lot coming for you guys in 2025… First, we have the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour with @coreykent and @kassiashton!" Jon shares on Instagram, before also announcing, "New music coming next year!"

Jon's latest albums are 2023's Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi and 2022's Mr. Saturday Night. He's currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts with "Friday Night Heartbreaker," the lead single from his forthcoming new record.

Presale begins Thursday for fans on Jon's email and text lists, before the general sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For tickets and a full list of dates, visit jonpardi.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!