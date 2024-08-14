Russell Dickerson's "Bones" is getting the EP treatment

Russell Dickerson has announced his forthcoming Bones The EP.

Arriving Aug. 30, the project will feature lead single "Bones" and four new songs, including an acoustic tune called "Cold Beer Conversation," which Russell co-wrote with Ryan Hurd, Casey Brown and Old Dominion's Brad Tursi.



Russell shared the news Thursday alongside the reveal of the EP's cover art, which features him in a light-wash denim outfit against a sunset boasting a light blue sky and orange hues.



Bones The EP is available for presave now.



Russell's gearing up to hit the U.K. and Northern Ireland for the international leg of his Good Day To Have A Great Day Tour, before returning to the U.S. for the rest of Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour. For tickets and Russell's full tour schedule, visit russelldickerson.com.



Here's the track list for Bones The EP:

"What a Life"

"Bones"

"Miss You So (Letters to You)"

"Those Nights These Days"

"Cold Beer Conversation"

