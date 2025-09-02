Russell Dickerson's ready to rumble some more in 2026

Russell Dickerson isn't ready to step out of the ring just yet.

"WE AIN'T DONE YET BABY!!!" he announced on Instagram Tuesday. "RussellMania is returning in 2026 with [Niko Moon] and [Dasha]!! Join the Blue Tac-Homies to get first access to tickets starting TODAY at noon local!"

Of course, the Blue Tac-Homies refers to Russell's fan club, the name borrowed (and altered slightly) from his 2018 hit "Blue Tacoma." Tickets go on sale to the public Friday.

As of now, there are half a dozen stops on Round 1 of his Russellmania Tour 2026, kicking off April 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wrapping May 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Russell recently surprised Jonas Brothers fans by popping up Aug. 28 in Detroit to perform "Happen to Me" on the Greetings from Your Hometown Tour. You can get a peek at their collab on Russell's socials.

