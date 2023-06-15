Russell Dickerson teases new "summer jam"

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Russell Dickerson might be rolling out your next summer anthem soon.

The "Yours" hitmaker posted a video on Instagram recently with a clip of the as-yet-untitled song and captioned it, "Only here for the summer……….. [waves + eyes emojis]," accompanied by #summer, #beach #newmusic and #summerjam.

The vibrant and summery clip also featured an aerial view of a pool, palm trees and a man lying on his inflatable float bed.

Though not much is known about the track yet, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay left a cryptic comment, saying, "Written by DA BOYS in 1997 [fire + face with tears of joy emojis] LETS GO." Hit songwriter Josh Kerr also commented, "HERE WE GO."

Hear the snippet of Russell's upcoming track on his Instagram now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!