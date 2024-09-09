Russell Dickerson steps in the ring for Russellmania in 2025

By Stephen Hubbard

Russell Dickerson is heading into the ring for the Russellmania Tour this spring.

"2025 is the year we’re sending it from the top rope," the Tennessee native says. "I can’t wait to get back on the road, kicking off with Round 1 in March.”

The nine-date trek kicks off March 14 at The Pinnacle in Nashville and wraps April 5 in Garden City, Utah. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Russell recently picked up a double-Platinum plaque for the success of his hit "She Likes It."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!