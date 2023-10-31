Russell Dickerson adds more dates to 2024 tour

Russell Dickerson has added more dates to his Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour.

The 2024 trek now includes stops in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Columbia, Ohio; and Phoenix, Arizona.

"Welp. Y'all went crazy on the Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour soooo WE'RE DOUBLING THE DATES!" Russell shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Presale for Russell's fan club begins Tuesday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can text 615-392-1428 to get the presale code. General sale starts Friday, November 3, at 10 a.m.

For the full Big Wheels & Back Roads Tour schedule, visit russelldickerson.com.

Russell's "God Gave Me a Girl" is currently #2 on the country charts.

