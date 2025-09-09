Runaway June unleashes a 'New Kind of Emotion' with second album

Runaway June's sophomore album, New Kind of Emotion, will finally arrive Sept. 19, more than six years after their debut.
Group members Jennifer Wayne, Natalie Stovall and Stevie Woodward co-wrote 11 of the record's 13 cuts, including the title track, which is their current radio single.
Here's the complete track listing for Runaway June's New Kind of Emotion:
"Real Good Night"
"Drink Champagne"
"New Kind of Emotion"
"Stars on the Ceiling"
"To Be Yours"
"Done with Me Yet"
"Miss Me"
"He Ain't My Problem"
"Make Me Wanna Smoke"
"Fine Wine"
"Come Home to Me"
"Sad Girl"
"Fine Wine (Duke's Version)"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.