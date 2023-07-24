Rock out to Chris Young's nostalgic "Young Love & Saturday Nights"

The wait is over: Chris Young's "Young Love & Saturday Nights" is finally out.

After several teases of the song on social media, Chris has dropped the euphoric track, which he produced with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano.

"When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to," Chris says of his new song. "It made me think back to when I first got started playing country dive bars and it was the same kind of thing."

"I drove a beat-up truck to and from gigs where I played music hoping the audiences would relate… and if I’m being honest, hoping the girls would like it too," he adds. "Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it."

Eagle-eyed fans may also notice the late rock singer David Bowie credited as a songwriter alongside Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure and Josh Thompson. That's because Chris offers a guitar-driven interpolation of David's iconic "Rebel Rebel" in his song.

Meanwhile, "Looking for You," which is Chris' current single, is #12 and ascending the country charts.

