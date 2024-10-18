Ringo Starr shares details of his new country album, 'Look Up'

Ringo Starr is finally ready to share his country album with fans.

The Beatles legend just announced he'll release Look Up, co-written and produced by T Bone Burnett, on Jan. 10.

The album features 11 songs, with special guest appearances by Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Lucius, Larkin Poe and Alison Krauss, the latter appearing on the album's closing song, "Thankful,” which was co-written by Ringo.

“I’ve always loved country music. And when I asked T Bone to write me a song, I didn’t even think at the time that it would be a country song – but of course it was, and it was so beautiful,” Ringo shares. “I had been making EPs at the time and so I thought we would do a country EP - but when he brought me nine songs I knew we had to make an album! And I am so glad we did.”

He adds, “I want to thank, and send Peace & Love, to T Bone and all the great musicians who helped make this record. It was a joy making it and I hope it is a joy to listen to.”

Fans are getting their first preview of the record with the just released song "Time on My Hands," which was co-written by Burnett, Paul Kennerly and Daniel Tashian. It is available now via digital outlets.

And Ringo will celebrate the release of Look Up with two shows at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, billed as Ringo Starr & Friends. The shows are happening Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, with tickets going on sale Oct. 25.

Look Up is available for preorder now. Check out the track list below:

"Breathless" (featuring Billy Strings)

"Look Up" (featuring Molly Tuttle)

"Time On My Hands"

"Never Let Me Go" (featuring Billy Strings)

"I Live For Your Love" (featuring Molly Tuttle)

"Come Back" (featuring Lucius)

"Can You Hear Me Call" (featuring Molly Tuttle)

"Rosetta" (featuring Billy Strings and Larkin Poe)

"You Want Some"

"String Theory" (featuring Molly Tuttle)

"Thankful" (featuring Alison Krauss)

