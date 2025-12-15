Riley Green repeats a Taylor Swift milestone with his latest #1

Riley Green now has his sixth #1, as "Don't Mind If I Do" with Ella Langley tops the country radio airplay charts in both the U.S. and Canada.

While it's his second #1 with Ella, following the CMA Award-winning "You Look Like You Love Me," it's also the second #1 in a row Riley's written by himself, after "Worst Way." He's the first artist to accomplish that feat on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since Taylor Swift did it in 2011 and 2012 with "Sparks Fly" and "Ours."

Riley kicks off 2026 with a January appearance at Luke Bryan's annual Crash My Playa getaway, before heading to Australia for five dates in March.

He starts his Cowboy As It Gets Tour April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

