Riley Green drops cover of Josh Thompson's "Way Out Here"

Disney/Scott Kirkland

By Jeremy Chua

Riley Green has released his cover of Josh Thompson's "Way Out Here."

The heartfelt ode, which pays tribute to small-town America and country upbringing, is Riley's first new release since 2023's Ain't My Last Rodeo.

"I've always loved this song. 'Way Out Here' is out everywhere now. Hope y'all like it!" Riley shares on Instagram.

Penned by Josh, David Lee Murphy and Casey Beathard, it was originally released in 2010 as the second single from Josh's debut album, Way Out Here.

To see Riley on his ongoing headlining Ain't My Last Rodeo Tour, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!