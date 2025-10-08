Report: Saoirse Ronan to play Linda McCartney in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Deadline reports that Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan has been cast to play Paul McCartney's first wife and Wings bandmate in the director's The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.
The four films are expected to hit theaters in April 2028, with each one told from the point of view of a different band member. It will star Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.
Linda, who passed away from breast cancer in April 1998, started her career as a photographer, shooting such celebrities as Bob Dylan, Neil Young and The Who. She shot Eric Clapton for Rolling Stone in 1968, becoming the first female photographer to land a cover of the magazine.
