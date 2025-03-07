Regrets, I've had a few: Corey Kent eyes the 'Girl I Never Met'

Sony Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Corey Kent's entertaining some serious regret in his new track, "Girl I Never Met."

“It sounds like rock n roll. It feels like country heartbreak. It’s not the one that got away… this is about wishing you never met 'em in the first place," Kent says of the song he co-wrote.

This is the first new music from the "Wild as Her" hitmaker since the release of his '24 Live album in December. His album from earlier in 2024, Black Bandana, features his current hit, "This Heart."

Corey's currently in the middle of a busy 2025, headlining his own tour before hitting the road with Jon Pardi on the Honkytonk Hollywood Tour and joining Morgan Wallen for some of his I'm the Problem dates.

