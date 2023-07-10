We Know Fawns Are Cute, But Leave Them Alone Says Wildlife Specialist

Fawn in the wild As fawns are born across Texas, an AgriLife Extension wildlife specialist encourages residents not to interfere with seemingly abandoned fawns. (Photo courtesy of Miranda Hopper) (Miranda Hopper/Miranda Hopper)

Few things illicit a response from humans quite like that of encountering juvenile wildlife. It is undoubtedly a remarkable experience, providing an often-unseen glimpse into the behavior and life cycle of some of the state’s most beloved species.

Because deer breeding season spans from early fall through winter, fawns can be born as early as April or as late as July the following year. And while these young deer undoubtedly face threats from predators, both doe and fawn are equipped with a suite of natural adaptations and behaviors to avoid potential predation.

However, Jacob Dykes, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service wildlife specialist, Corpus Christi, said strategies used by deer to keep fawns safe are often misinterpreted by well-meaning passersby.

“Each year, there are many cases of people stumbling across bedded fawns that appear to be abandoned,” said Dykes, who also serves as assistant professor in the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management in Texas A&M’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “If you are one of those people, you are tasked with a great responsibility. You have the responsibility to back away and leave the fawn alone.”

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reports that a state-certified wildlife rehabilitator study found in some years, 40% or more of the fawns referred to them for care were not orphaned or injured, but inadvertently taken from their mothers.

There are certain situations in which a game warden should be notified, and this typically involves a fawn being in a place where it shouldn’t be. For example, if you find a fawn in a parking lot or place of business, contact a game warden so the fawn can be safely removed.

Around a home, residents might find a fawn bedded down in a flower bed. In such a case, it’s best to leave the fawn alone and secure any pets, such as dogs, that might harass the fawn or prevent the mother from returning. In cases warranting intervention, game wardens should always be the first point of contact for concerned residents.

Identify the game wardens who serve your county to have their contact information on hand. We all have a soft spot for fawns, so let’s work together to ensure they have the best chances of survival.

