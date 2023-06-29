AAA Texas: Record-Breaking Independence Day Travel Volume Without Record-Breaking Gas Prices

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.18 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.33 less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.32 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $2.95 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.55, which is three cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.32 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

AAA projects this will Independence Day holiday period will be the busiest on record for Texas (click here to view report). Despite the fact that more than three million Texans will be taking a road trip this weekend, gas prices have decreased slightly week-over-week. Crude oil prices have remained stable, which will likely continue to keep gas prices in check. Today the statewide average is $1.32 lower than one year ago.

“Gas prices are much cheaper this Independence Day than last year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Joshua Zuber. “Pump price fluctuations remains possible as demand for fuel is strong. However, crude prices have balanced out and will likely keep retail gas prices from increasing much over the busy holiday weekend.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the seventh lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in Washington are paying the most at $4.99 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.













Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

©2023 Cox Media Group