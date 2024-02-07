Reba recalls her early days as a football fan

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

As Reba McEntire gets ready to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 58 pregame show, she's reflecting on her longtime love for football — one that started during her early teen years.

"I've always liked football, even in high school. As the Singing McEntires and being a part of the Kiowa High School Cowboy Band in Kiowa, Oklahoma where I went to school for 12 years, we were part of the half-time entertainment there at the school," shares Reba.

"We'd pull the trailer out and we'd play at half-time for our football games, and then my boyfriend, Rex Linn, absolutely loves college football," she adds. "I really get into that, and I cheer for the Longhorns in Austin, Texas. And now getting to sing at the Super Bowl, I think Rex was more excited than I was, if that's at all possible."

So who will the "Fancy" singer be rooting for at this year's game?

"I'm a huge fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, so I will be cheering them on at the Super Bowl," says Reba.

Super Bowl 58 airs live from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium Sunday, February 11, on CBS.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!