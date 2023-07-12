Reba McEntire's celebrating her book launch at the Ryman

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire will celebrate her upcoming lifestyle book with a special event, Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends, on Sunday, November 5, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

Reba's former Reba co-star and longtime friend Melissa Peterman will host, and the one-night-only event will feature stories told by the "Fancy" hitmaker.

Tickets for Reba's Ryman event go on sale Friday, July 14, at axs.com. All tickets will include a free copy of her new book.

Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots and its companion album, Not That Fancy, arrives October 10 and October 6, respectively.

For more information, visit NotThatFancy.com.

