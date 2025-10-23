Reba McEntire's spending 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

Reba McEntire (Griffin Nagel/NBCUniversal)
By Stephen Hubbard
Reba McEntire already stars in two NBC shows, and in December she'll add one more.

For the first time ever, the superstar will host the network's annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, highlighting the more than 90-year tradition of the lightning of New York City's most famous tree. 

Reba will also be part of the two-hour event's performance lineup, which will be revealed later. The special airs live on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock.

Simultaneously, Reba's also at work on season 28 of The Voice, as well as the second year of her sitcom Happy's Place, which premieres Nov. 7 on NBC.

