Reba McEntire debuts "I Can't" on 'The Voice' + locks in new sitcom

New music from Reba McEntire has arrived, y'all.



"I Can't" is the title of Reba's newest track, which previews her forthcoming new album with MCA Nashville.



Reba debuted the anthemic number on NBC's The Voice on Tuesday night, accompanied onstage by musicians and a soaring choir.



"Let go the anchor let go the chain/ Don't reach for me and don't call my name/ Shake off the past and baby just swim for the shore/ Blow me a kiss and hope for the best/ Wish what you will, take what you get/ Do what you want but I can't save you no more," Reba sang in the chorus against a desert-like backdrop.



"I'm thrilled to have new music to share with my fans, and 'I can't' wait to hear what they think about it," Reba says in a press release. "This is such a powerful song, and I'm looking forward to performing it again next week at the ACM Awards."



Additionally, the "Fancy" star has announced that her forthcoming new sitcom, Happy's Place, will be hitting the small screen on NBC. The show will reunite her with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman and feature her real-life boyfriend and Young Sheldon actor Rex Linn.



You can catch Reba hosting and performing at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards, streaming live May 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

