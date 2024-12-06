Reba McEntire adds live tracks to 'Keep On Loving You (15th Anniversary Edition)'

Courtesy of MCA Nashville
By Jeremy Chua

Reba McEntire has dropped the 15th anniversary version of her hit album Keep On Loving You.

The expanded project includes four bonus live tracks, including her four-week #1 chart-topper "Consider Me Gone" on the digital version, while the vinyl features the standard 13 songs from the 2009 release.

Reba recently performed "Consider Me Gone" on NBC's The Voice. If you missed it, you can watch the performance now on YouTube.

Keep On Loving You (15th Anniversary Edition) is available on digital platforms and on vinyl at Universal Music Group Nashville's merch store.

