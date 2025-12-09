Raul Malo, singer of '90s hitmakers The Mavericks, dead at 60

Raul Malo of The Mavericks performs in concert at ACL Live on May 18, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

Raul Malo, whose distinctive voice led his band The Mavericks to multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM wins in the '90s, has died.

In September, Malo, who'd been diagnosed with cancer in 2024, announced that he was battling LMD, or leptomeningeal disease, a cancer which affects the brain and spinal cord.

A message posted to the band's Instagram reads, "It's with the deepest grief we share the passing of our friend, bandmate and brother Raul Malo on December 8th, 2025 at the age of 60."

Malo, the U.S.-born son of Cuban immigrants, formed The Mavericks in 1989 with bassist Robert Reynolds and drummer Paul Deakin. Their country hits included "What a Crying Shame," "O What a Thrill," "Here Comes the Rain," "All You Ever Do Is Bring Me Down," "Dance the Night Away" and "Here Comes My Baby."

From 1994 through 1997, they were named vocal group of the year multiple times by the ACMs and CMAs, and won Grammys for best country album and best country performance by a duo or group.

The Instagram post goes on to say, "Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, [Raul's] towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself."

"His contributions to American and Latin music will be everlasting, as his songs and voice touched fans and fellow artists around the world," the message notes, adding that Malo released the first album ever to top the Latin Pop and Folk-Americana charts simultaneously.

Malo is survived by his his wife Betty Malo and sons Dino, Victor and Max Malo, as well as his mother and sister.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.