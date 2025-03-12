Race to Chicago to see Zac Brown Band

ABC/Connie Chornuk
By Stephen Hubbard

Zac Brown Band will be spending at least part of Fourth of July weekend in the Windy City.

The "Chicken Fried" hitmakers are set to headline the Busch Light Summer Music Series show after the 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Race. Zac and company will play on the stage adjacent to the finish line after the competition on Saturday, July 5.

“It’s going to be an unreal weekend of racing and non-stop entertainment, so buckle up," Zac says.

It's one of five Busch Light Summer Music Series performances this year. You can find out more at NASCARChicago.com.

