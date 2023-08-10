Priscilla Block embraces her "Fake Names" in style

The track was penned by Priscilla, Alysa Vanderheym, Summer Overstreet and Audra Mae, and it celebrates letting one's hair down with their girlfriends.

"Fake names, I'm Hurricane Hayley/ She's from Alabama and she's batshit crazy/ Mary Jane, she's a pilot in the Navy/ And blacked-out Brittney might puke on your Luccheses/ The hell that we're raisin', hearts that we're breakin'/ Hеy, it ain't a real mistake 'cause wе can blame it on our/ Fake names," goes the exuberant chorus.

"When we wrote 'Fake Names,' it was just such a fun process," shares Priscilla. "I mean, four girls in one room writing about letting loose with your girlfriends and having different identities for the night."

"You know, you always have that one friend that drinks too much, or the girl that's starting fights in the bar, or the one that might get arrested by the end of the night. It's just a really fun song about going out and being someone totally different for the night," adds the singer, who recently celebrated her first #1 single with Justin Moore.

"Fake Friends" is now available on all digital music platforms.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.