Priscilla Block brings her 'deeper side' to 'Things You Didn't See'

Country fans already know and love Priscilla Block for her outgoing personality, her expressive fashion sense and her Platinum hits, "Just About Over You" and "You, Me & Whiskey" with Justin Moore.

But Priscilla is pulling the curtain back and showing an even more vulnerable side on her sophomore album.

"Things You Didn't See made perfect sense to title the album," she explains. "I feel like there's so much of my life that I show on the internet and I'm very open, but there's so many parts of my life that people haven't seen, and I felt like this was my chance to share my story and share a deeper side that people might not know yet."

The 14-track album is out now, as Priscilla prepares to kick off the Things You Didn't See Tour Oct. 23 in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Tickets are on sale now for her tour and for her first time headlining Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium on March 4, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.