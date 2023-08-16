Preview Old Dominion + Megan Moroney's duet before it drops

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

You won't have to wait long to hear a snippet of Old Dominion and Megan Moroney's forthcoming duet, "Can't Break Up Now."

Old Dominion recently shared a clip of the heartbreak song alongside a video of them on the tour bus with Megan.

".@_megmoroney came in and turned a song we wrote about being on the brink of a breakup into what feels like a scene from a movie. We can't wait for you to hear it," the group shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Can't Break Up Now" arrives Friday, August 18, ahead of Old Dominion's 18-track album, Memory Lane, which drops October 6. 

Memory Lane and "Can't Break Up Now" are available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!