Post Malone's headed to Texas for F-1 Trillion Tour

Disney/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Post Malone's headed to the Lone Star State for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping up with a show in Houston, Texas, and Austin, Texas, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26, respectively.

According to the F-1 Trillion Tour graphic, Posty will perform "a collection of country songs," which likely includes songs from his forthcoming debut album, F-1 Trillion.

Arriving Aug. 16, the project will feature the Morgan Wallen-assisted #1 hit "I Had Some Help," Posty and Blake Shelton's "Pour Me a Drink" and the newly released "Guy for That" with Luke Combs.

Tickets to Posty's two Texas dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Live Nation's website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!