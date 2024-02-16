Post Malone teases new country song with Luke Combs

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Carson Blackwelder

Post Malone is in his country era — and he's got friends.

The global star took to Instagram on February 15 to share a snippet of a new song, captioning the clip with a clinking beer mugs emoji and tagging collaborator Luke Combs.

While Post doesn't reveal the name of the song, he and Luke repeat the phrase "Ain't Got a Guy For That" multiple times, suggesting that could very well be the title.

Luke took to the comments to react to the post, leaving his own clinking beer mugs emoji, as well as a fire emoji.

"Yessir," Post commented back.

This tease of new music is fresh off Post wowing the crowd with his take on "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl, strumming an acoustic guitar during his performance.

Luke, of course, is still riding high after a showstopping duet of "Fast Car" with Tracy Chapman at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

