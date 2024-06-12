Post Malone shares acoustic jam with Blake Shelton

The tease of a new Post Malone and Blake Shelton collab continues.



After performing their unreleased song, "Pour Me a Drink," at this year's CMA Fest, Posty shared a videoof him and Blake singing it together outdoors.



"Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke/ I'm 'bout to get on a buzz, I'm 'bout to get on a roll/ Yeah, I been breakin' my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses/ Y'all know what I mean? Y'all know how it goes/ When it's up on a Friday and I'm paid, slide one over my way/ I can't even think when I can hear one callin' my name/ Somebody pour me a drink," Blake and Posty sing as they strum their acoustic guitars.



While a release date for "Pour Me a Drink" hasn't been announced yet, you can hear a snippet of its studio version and watch a clip of Blake and Posty's CMA Fest performance on Instagram.

Posty's Morgan Wallen-assisted single, "I Had Some Help," is currently in the top three of the country charts.



"I Had Some Help" and "Pour Me a Drink" will be featured on Post's forthcoming debut country album, arriving later this year.

