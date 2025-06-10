Post Malone says 'Pour Me a Drink' in a Stanley

Stanley 1913
By Stephen Hubbard

If you're a country music fan who loves to have a Stanley cup in your hand, there's a new collaboration Post Malone designed especially for you.

There are five new items in his collection, adorned in his favorite camouflage, orange and "Coyote Brown" colors. Several of the new offers sport a keychain with signature icons, including an American flag.

"We created something that blends a little bit of Posty with the quality Stanley 1913 is known for," the crossover superstar says. "Can't wait for everyone to get theirs this summer."

The Stanley 1913 x Post Malone Collection ranges in price from $25 to $175. It includes drinking gear like a beer pint and a flask, as well as a classic quart bottle and lunch box set.

You can check out all the goods — including the ever-popular 40-ounce tumbler — at Stanley1913.com.

