Post Malone donates $500k to charity that builds recording studios for schoolkids

Post Malone loves to give back. Earlier this month, he and his friend Todd Graves, the owner of the Raising Cane's fast food chain, surprised some kids at a recording studio in Nashville with a $500,000 donation to Notes for Notes, the non-profit which built the studio.

Notes for Notes builds, equips and staffs recording studios all over the country so kids can have access to instruments and music instruction, and create and record music for free. The $500,000 came from the sales of a limited-edition Raising Cane's/Post Malone poster last October.

While Posty and Graves were at the studio, they also provided a private music lesson for the kids.

As previously reported, Posty's been in Nashville working on his second country album. He has a new duet with Morgan Wallen, "I Ain't Comin' Back," coming out on April 18.

It's not the first time Posty has unexpectedly showed up with a donation of a life-changing amount of money. On Christmas Eve, he stopped by a dive bar in Houston, Texas, and tipped the bartender -- a single mom who works two jobs -- $20,000.

