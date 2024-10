Post Malone and Blake Shelton have another reason to celebrate with a drink.



The pair held steady at #1 for a second week with "Pour Me a Drink," the second single off Posty's star-studded F-1 Trillion album.



It's Blake's 29th career chart-topper and Posty's second in country music. His first was the crossover Morgan Wallen-assisted hit, "I Had Some Help."



To catch Posty on his ongoing F-1 Trillion Tour, visit postmalone.com.

