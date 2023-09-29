If There’s a Government Shutdown Here’s What IS and ISN’T Affected for Vererans

As of now it is unclear whether a shutdown would occur, but if it does - this is how it would affect VA’s customers.

Veteran health care is not impacted . VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open.

. VA Medical Centers, Outpatient Clinics, and Vet Centers will be open. VA benefits will continue to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits.

to be processed and delivered, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits. Burials will continue at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue.

at VA national cemeteries. Applications for headstones, markers, and burial benefits processing will continue. The Board of Veterans’ Appeals will continue decisions on Veterans’ cases.

VA Contact Centers (1-800-MyVA411) and the Veterans Crisis Line (Dial 988, Press 1) are open 24/7.

VA will not provide Veteran career counseling or transition assistance program activities.

The GI Bill Hotline will be closed.

VA benefits regional offices will be closed.

VA will cease public affairs and outreach to Veterans.

VA will not permanently place headstones or maintain the grounds at VA national cemeteries.

VA will not process applications for pre-need burials.

VA will not print new presidential memorial certificates.

Veterans Field Guide to Government Shutdown

In the event of a prolonged shutdown, VA will continue to review and update its plan in conjunction with the applicable legal requirements and circumstances. Please visit http://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/ or www.VA.gov for updated information.

Find out more here.

