The places George Birge + Brantley Gilbert hope will stay 'Small Forever'

George Birge and Brantley Gilbert are paying tribute to where they're from in their new collaboration, "Small Forever."

"Just like God painted it/ Never go changing it/ Leave that little dot off the map," the two sing on the track that George co-wrote.

The native Texan lives on the outskirts of Nashville now, while Brantley still lives in his Georgia hometown.

“Brantley has been a genre-defining artist, both as a songwriter and a performer," George says. "I still think it’s wild that I get to call him a friend these days and couldn’t be more fired up with how this song turned out."

You can check out the music video for "Small Forever" on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.