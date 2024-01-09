The Pioneer Woman's got a winter soup for you

Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

It's time to cozy up this soup season with a hearty bowl of soup, and The Pioneer Woman's got you covered.

The Pioneer Woman's Ree Drummond has shared her recipe for her instant pot creamy chicken and wild rice soup. It's got a prep time of one hour and uses ingredients such as boneless chicken thighs, celery, carrots, chicken broth, uncooked wild rice and fresh lemon juice.

"This soup is DELICIOUS, and can easily just be made in a dutch oven if you aren't an Instant Pot person," Ree shares on Facebook. "Love the slight chewiness of the wild rice!

You can check out the full instant pot creamy chicken and wild rice soup recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!