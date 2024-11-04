'PATTERNS' becomes Kelsea Ballerini's best-charting album: 'I could cry till i throw up'

Kelsea Ballerini's PATTERNS has become her best-charting album.



The 15-track project debuted at #4 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top Country Album chart.



"I could cry til i throw up. thank you for truly the craziest few weeks of my life," Kelsea shared in an Instagram carousel featuring photos from PATTERNS' release week, including backstage shots at Madison Square Garden and The Kelly Clarkson Show.



"Thank you for unpacking patterns with me. thank you to every brilliant human that has been a part of the process of bringing it out into the world," she adds. "i nap now."



PATTERNS' lead single, "Cowboys Cry Too" featuring Noah Kahan, is in the top 40 and making its way up the country charts.



Tickets to Kelsea's 2025 arena tour are available now at kelseaballerinilive.com.



Here's the full track list for PATTERNS:

"Patterns"

"Sorry Mom"

"Baggage"

"First Rodeo"

"Nothing Really Matters"

"How Much Do You Love Me"

"Two Things"

"We Broke Up"

"WAIT!"

"Beg for Your Love"

"Deep"

"Cowboys Cry Too" (with Noah Kahan)

"I Would, Would You"

"This Time Last Year"

"Did You Make It Home? (outro)"

