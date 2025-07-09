Pat Green says family experienced 'heartbreaking' loss in Texas flood

Pat Green revealed this week that his family was personally affected by the recent devastating flooding in Central Texas.

The country singer shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional statement posted to Instagram on Monday.

"Over the weekend, during the devastating flooding that hit Central Texas, my family -- like so many others -- suffered a heartbreaking and deeply personal loss," the statement read. "We are grieving alongside countless Texans whose lives have been upended by this tragedy."

"Right now, we kindly ask for privacy and space as we mourn, support each other, and begin to process what comes next for our family," the statement continued. "Thank you for your love, prayers and compassion."

Pat Green's wife Kori Green shared the same statement on her Instagram account, adding in the caption that the singer's younger brother John, along with John's wife Julia and two of their children, were swept away in the floodwaters in Kerrville.

"We are so thankful for the outpouring of love and concern," she wrote. "Pat's little brother John, his wife, Julia, and two of their children were swept away in the Kerrville flood. We are heartbroken and anxiously waiting for all of them to be found. Thank you for your prayers."

Last week, Pat Green postponed a concert he had been scheduled to perform on Saturday.

In a Facebook post Friday, he wrote that "due to the unforeseen weather and tragedy around the Texas Hill Country," the concert would be rescheduled for a later date.

"Our prayers go out to all the folks affected by the floods in the Texas Hill Country," he added at the time.

Pat is perhaps best known for his top-10 hit from 2003, "Wave on Wave."

