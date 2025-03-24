Parker McCollum's ready with his self-titled fifth album

MCA Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Parker McCollum's fifth studio album will arrive this summer, he announced over the weekend during his third consecutive sold-out show at the Houston Rodeo.

Simply titled Parker McCollum, the record's set to drop June 27.

“It is the best thing I’ve ever done," he reflects. "This record is honest, this record is raw, this record is 1,000% authentic Parker, and it feels really good to get back to writing and recording songs like I always wanted to.”

Parker had a hand in writing all the songs on the record, save for two covers, though he hasn't revealed the track listing yet.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!